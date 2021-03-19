Alfred Van Gilliam

DESLOGE – Van Gilliam, 65, of Bismarck, formerly of Leadwood, passed away, March 17, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born December 26, 1955, in Bonne Terre, to the late Alfred P. and Carolyn (Hall) Gilliam. Van enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the great outdoors. He also loved working on race cars and watching races.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Charles and Myrtle Pitts, Betty Jo and Robert Steinbecker.

Van is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathleen (Pitts) Gilliam; daughters, Christina Laramore and husband Levi and Winona Borton; grandchildren, Maddison and Jayce Borton, Benjamin and Vanessa Laramore; one sister, Karen (Tim) Dee and in-laws, Daniel Marler, Marvin (Betty) Pitts, and Stephen (Tonya) Pitts; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or ASPCA.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires masks or face coverings to be worn at all times.

View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.