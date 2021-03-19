Menu
Alfred Van Gilliam
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Alfred Van Gilliam

DESLOGE – Van Gilliam, 65, of Bismarck, formerly of Leadwood, passed away, March 17, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born December 26, 1955, in Bonne Terre, to the late Alfred P. and Carolyn (Hall) Gilliam. Van enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the great outdoors. He also loved working on race cars and watching races.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Charles and Myrtle Pitts, Betty Jo and Robert Steinbecker.

Van is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathleen (Pitts) Gilliam; daughters, Christina Laramore and husband Levi and Winona Borton; grandchildren, Maddison and Jayce Borton, Benjamin and Vanessa Laramore; one sister, Karen (Tim) Dee and in-laws, Daniel Marler, Marvin (Betty) Pitts, and Stephen (Tonya) Pitts; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or ASPCA.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires masks or face coverings to be worn at all times.

View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 19, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Mar
21
Service
2:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a great guy , I worked with van years ago in leadwood, learned a lot from him. Sad to hear this. My condolences to the family.
John dyle
March 22, 2021
I remember Van from growing up in Leadwood. Always remember him as a great person, liking cars. Sad at his passing. Condolences to his family.
Eric Rick Dunlap
March 20, 2021
