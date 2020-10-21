Alice Robinson

FARMINGTON – Alice Marie Robinson, 81, of Farmington passed away October 19, 2020, at The Arbors at Maplebrook. She was born November 14, 1938, in Perryville, Missouri, to the late John and Nettie (Hildebrand) Riehn. Alice was the owner and operator of Mayfield Beauty Shop for 15 years. She also enjoyed playing bingo.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Glen Robinson; five siblings, Norman Riehn, John Riehn, Jr., Myrtle Unterreiner, Amy Prevallet, and Marvin Riehn.

Alice is survived by four children, Beverly Hampton and husband John, Linda Crabdree and husband Reggie, Kim Kile and Clinton "Buddy" Robinson; six grandchildren, Jennifer Downey, Brandi (James) Weir, Bryan (Randi) Crabdree, Stella (Scott) Hubbard, Garrett (Brandy) Kile and Austin Kile; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Judy) Riehn; sister, Violet Otto.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Duane Hampton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Masks or face coverings will be required at the cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.