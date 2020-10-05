Alma Geraldine 'Gerri' Peek

FARMINGTON – Alma Geraldine "Gerri" Peek of Farmington passed away September 29, 2020, at her home at the age of 91 (though as far as her grandchildren knew, she was perennially 39). She was born in Crystal City, Missouri, to the late Oscar Ratley and Alma Lavada (Mills) Ratley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy (aka Bobbie) Ratley and her husband of nearly 73 years, Milton Peek, who passed in August 2020.

With an adolescent dream of being a spy during WWII, she studied German at Beaumont High School, St. Louis. After quite literally being swept off her feet by Milton at a youth group church picnic in Forest Park, she traveled the world as a military wife.

She was a devoted member of the Daughters of the American Revolution/Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter. As a descendant of the Murphy's who settled Farmington, she took a special interest in preserving the William Murphy Cemetery in Farmington. William was her Patriot ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary War. In 2014, she was honored with the National DAR Historic Preservation Award in recognition of her work.

Gerri was a lifetime member of the Nancy Weber Garden Club. She was also an excellent bridge player having learned to play in Greenland in 1951. She loved Indian food (the spicier the better), golf, playing piano, solving mysteries, crossword puzzles, and wearing beautiful scarves.

Her walk with the Lord being of utmost importance, Gerri had read the Bible from cover to cover 36 times.

Gerri loved her husband, Milton, so very much and honored him until her very last breath. She was the loving mother of three sons, Thomas, wife Sheilah, of Oxford, England; Daniel (deceased), wife Catherine; and David, wife Randi, of Fort Worth, Texas; three daughters, Deborah (Mrs. Paul) AuBuchon of Farmington; Rebecca (Mrs. Richard) Page of Plano, Texas; and Angela (Mrs. Robert, II) Propes of House Springs, Missouri; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

There was a private family graveside service at Zolman Cemetery on Friday, October 2, 2020, officiated by Chaplain Robert Webb. Memorials can be made to: Zolman Cemetery, c/o Vernon Hull, 2939 Broadview Avenue, Maryland Heights, MO 63043. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.