Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anita Martin
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Anita L. Martin

PARK HILLS – Anita L. Martin 63 of Farmington, Missouri, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, May 13, 1957, to Edna Harr. She departed this life December 19, 2020, at the age of 63 years, 7 Months, and 6 Days.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Martin, and a brother, Tom Olive.

Anita is survived by her mother, Edna and the late Ralph Barnes; step-mother, Stella Olive; sons, Brandon (Darla) Martin, and Matthew Martin; grandson, Dalton Martin; brother, Kenny (Cheryl) Olive; and sisters, Velma and the late Richard Harper, and Nancy (Dennis) Crawford. Nephews, nieces, other relatives, and many friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Interment in the Parkview Cemetery in Farmington, Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Coplin Funeral Home Chapel
MO
Dec
23
Service
2:00p.m.
Coplin Funeral Home Chapel
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Coplin's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coplin's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I´m so sorry about your loss of Anita.
Shirley Vineyard
December 23, 2020
Very sorry to hear of your loved one´s passing. Anita and I shared laughs and tears on 1E at the old MARMC. What a sweet lady! Sending prayers for your family.
Dr Steve Forsythe
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss Brandon. Matthew, Kenny Cheryl Olive and Family Praying for Peace and Comfort Love to all of Family
Moman and Pat Thurman
December 22, 2020
Judith Simms
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results