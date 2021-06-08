Anna Marie Nettles

FARMINGTON – Anna Marie Nettles of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2021, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau at the age of 33. She was born on November 24, 1987, in Farmington, Missouri, to Raymond Nettles and Mary (Lotz) Robison.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Alice Harnish of Farmington, her friend, Shannon Harnish of Dongola, Illinois, her mother, Mary (and husband Floyd) Robison of Farmington, her father, Raymond (and wife Christine) of Montgomery City, her siblings, Robert (and wife Katherine) Nettles of Farmington, John Nettles of Marble Hill, and Julia (and husband Gary) Bethel of Ste. Genevieve, her step brother, Michael Robison of Farmington, her step sister, Toni Robison of Middlebrook, eleven nieces and nephews, along with a multitude of friends and other family members.

Anna's greatest pleasures came from her daughter Alice. She also enjoyed sunsets, hiking, photography, painting, cooking, long drives and playing her violin. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Fitzgerald Cemetery in Middlebrook. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Trust Fund for Alice Harnish at Belgrade State Bank, 515 West Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.