Anthony 'Butch' Yancheck

MAPELWOOD – Anthony Carroll "Butch" Yancheck, 75, formally of Desloge, was born December 25, 1945, he passed away surrounded by his loving family at his St. Louis home June 14, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Yancheck, and Adam Yancheck; and a sister, Linda Harris.

Anthony is survived by the love of his life, Barbara (Schramm) Yancheck; daughters, Jennifer (Louis) Eifert, and Melissa (JR) Gosnell; grandchildren, Allison Eifert, Grace Eifert, and Charlie Eifert; sister, Rosalie Armstrong; and brother, Kenneth Yancheck.

Butch was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Air Force. He was an avid sports fan, but his greatest love was his family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 7456 Manchester Blvd. in Maplewood, Missouri. Visitation resumes 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 5252 S. Lindbergh in St. Louis, Missouri. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson barracks national Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan in St. Louis. Share your condolences online at jaybsmith.com.