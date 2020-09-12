Arvada Helena

FARMINGTON – Arvada Helena, age 89, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington, Missouri.

Arvada was born March 14, 1931, to Leslie and Maude (Lowman) Beeding in Iola, Kansas. She grew up in Gas, Kansas, where she attended grade school, and graduated from LaHarpe High School in LaHarpe, Kansas with the class of 1949. Arvada married Laurence M. Helena May 13, 1951 in Gas, Kansas, at the United Methodist Church. Their union was blessed with two children.

Arvada worked as a beautician or seamstress while caring for her family and home. She lived in Centralia, Missouri, until retirement. Arvada's senior years were spent in the Farmington area after extensive travels and time in New Mexico. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, and big band music.

Arvada is preceded in death by her husband, Laurence Helena; and parents, Leslie and Maude (Lowman) Beeding.

Arvada is survived by her children, Jill (Mark) Woodruff, and JD (Marilyn) Helena. Also four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one nephew, and numerous other family members and friends.

A graveside service in honor of Arvada was held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Lone Elm Cemetery in Lone Elm, Kansas.

Memorials in honor of Arvada are suggested to a charity or organization of your choice. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.