Aubrey May Matthews

PARK HILLS – Aubrey Matthews, age 4, of Park Hills, gained her Angel Wings, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born on September 19, 2016, in Farmington to Jonathan and Samantha (Lockwood) Matthews. Aubrey had a feisty spirit and loved her sisters dearly. She was strong-willed and continued fighting through the hardest times. She loved dressing up as a princess, putting on make-up and painting her own nails.

Aubrey is survived by her loving parents, Jonathan and Samantha (Lockwood) Matthews; sisters, Brooklyn, Madison, Jayden, and Mylee Matthews; paw-paw Greg Lockwood; maw-maw, Debbie Werley; two great-grandma's, Anita Minks, and Beulah Matthews; several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and family survive.

She was preceded in death by her poppy, John Matthews; and grandma, Rebecca Lockwood.

Visitation will be held at Harvest Christian Centre, 1935 Hwy 32 in Park Hills, Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Pastor Dwight Jones officiating. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Facemasks are required at the church before entering. Services will be live streamed on Aubrey Strong facebook page. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.