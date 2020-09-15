Barbara Lee Auton

LEADWOOD - Barbara Lee Auton, 72, of Leadwood, MO, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1947, to her loving parents the late Johnie and Mildred (Kitchens) Auton. Barb graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1965. She was retired from Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) having been a data entry operator for over 40 years. Barb's pride and joy was wrapped up in her daughter, Tara (Charles) Lewis of Leadwood, MO. She is survived by four dearly loved grandchildren Alexander (Emily), Devyn, Emma, and Sara Beth and one soon-to-be great grandchild. She leaves behind her first friend and sister Alice (John) Wiley, as well as her nephews she was so proud of: Brian (Lisa) Wiley, Paul (Joelene) Wiley, and Kevin (Kelly) Wiley.Barb was a known master of many phrases and terms that have been happily shared and passed down over the generations. Many were funny, but all of them true, full of wisdom, and to the point. Although she kept her circle small, she loved those closest to her with a quiet and fierce passion. Barb cherished her son-in-law Charlie and enjoyed participating in social events with him at the fire station. Many of her fondest memories were with her dearest confidant and friend Marsha Cole. Their Saturday night outing shenanigans to Tom's Grill were the highlight of Barb's week.Barb leaves behind so many who cherish and love her: Leadwood Fire Department family, the Lewis and Barton families, and many "adopted" daughters and grand babies she shared her journey with. She loved history, politics, Jesus, and her family. Her enduring drive to do better carried her through the ups and downs of life and left a lasting legacy and impact on her family and friends.There will be a private celebration of life event for family and friends October 3, 2020.In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Alzheimer's Association through act.alz.org.