Barbara Ann Moore
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Barbara Ann Moore

DESLOGE – Barbara Moore, 82, of Desloge, passed away September 23, 2021, at Parkland South in Farmington. She was born January 23, 1939, in Desloge, to the late George Thomas and Blanche Mabel (White) Moore. Barbara was of Baptist faith. She loved to people watch, nature, birds and cats. Barbara was a special ed teacher with two master's degree, and enjoyed helping children and people.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Moore, Jr; sister, Dorothy M. Douglas; brother in-law, Michael B. Douglas.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Denise Leonard; granddaughter, Leeanna (Lucas) Martin; many nieces and nephews, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Pastor Michael Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Libertyville Christian Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Special Olympics.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home recommends masks or facial coverings be worn during your time of visit.

View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Sep
29
Service
2:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.