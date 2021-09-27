Barbara Ann Moore

DESLOGE – Barbara Moore, 82, of Desloge, passed away September 23, 2021, at Parkland South in Farmington. She was born January 23, 1939, in Desloge, to the late George Thomas and Blanche Mabel (White) Moore. Barbara was of Baptist faith. She loved to people watch, nature, birds and cats. Barbara was a special ed teacher with two master's degree, and enjoyed helping children and people.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Moore, Jr; sister, Dorothy M. Douglas; brother in-law, Michael B. Douglas.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Denise Leonard; granddaughter, Leeanna (Lucas) Martin; many nieces and nephews, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Pastor Michael Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Libertyville Christian Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Special Olympics.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home recommends masks or facial coverings be worn during your time of visit.

