Barbara Jean Qualls

DESLOGE – Barbara Qualls, 66, of Desloge, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born September 26, 1955, in New Madrid, to the late Alfred Edwards and Mary (Williams) Edwards-Farmer. Barb loved quilting with her sisters, horses, spending time with her family, but her pride and joy was granddaughter, Riley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Dwain Qualls in 2016.

Barb is survived by her son, Derek Qualls and wife Dawn; granddaughters, Riley Qualls, Mackenzie and Bailey Shields; siblings, Amanda (Kim) Reed, Shelby (Ronnie) Sundhausen, Saundra (Randy) Cramp and Matt Edwards; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, also survive.

There will not be any services held, per Barb's wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.