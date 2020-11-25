Bernice Louise Nolan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Bernice Louise Nolan, age 95, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Adams Street Place.

Visitation will be held at from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Freeman Mortuary. The general public is welcome to attend the visitation while following social distancing guidelines. Please stay 6 feet apart and avoid close contact. Anyone is welcome and encouraged to wear personal masks or other personal protective equipment while in attendance.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, in the Freeman Chapel officiating. Graveside services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

A webcast of the funeral service will begin at 1:45 p.m. for friends that are not able to attend by going to her memorial page on Freeman Mortuary's website. Friends may mail sympathy cards to the funeral home or leave condolences online to be given to her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Rape and Abuse Crisis Service of Jefferson City at PO Box 416, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary. www.freemanmortuary.com