Bernice T. Wood

DESLOGE – Bernice Wood, 99, of Farmington, formerly of Leadwood, passed away March 22, 2022, at Brookside Manor in Farmington. She was born September 15, 1922, in Irondale, to the late Ralph and Blanche (Hedgcoth) Barker. Bernice was a member of the First Church of God and Eastern Star of Leadwood. She was a dietician over West County Schools, Leadwood and Bonne Terre Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Wood and five siblings.

Bernice is survived by three children, Larry Wood and wife Carol, Ivan "Pete" Wood and wife Hazel, Elaine Talley; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, March 28, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Reverend Kendall Hughes, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Leadwood First Church of God. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.