Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernice T. Wood
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
10:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
Send Flowers

Bernice T. Wood

DESLOGE – Bernice Wood, 99, of Farmington, formerly of Leadwood, passed away March 22, 2022, at Brookside Manor in Farmington. She was born September 15, 1922, in Irondale, to the late Ralph and Blanche (Hedgcoth) Barker. Bernice was a member of the First Church of God and Eastern Star of Leadwood. She was a dietician over West County Schools, Leadwood and Bonne Terre Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Wood and five siblings.

Bernice is survived by three children, Larry Wood and wife Carol, Ivan "Pete" Wood and wife Hazel, Elaine Talley; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, March 28, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Reverend Kendall Hughes, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Leadwood First Church of God. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
10:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Mar
28
Service
1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.