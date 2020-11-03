Bertha Mae Forshee

BONNE TERRE – Bertha Forshee, 66, of Bonne Terre, passed away November 1, 2020, at Mercy St. Louis. She was born August 23, 1954, in St. Louis, to the late Robert Redd and Virginia (Lee) Lenord. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Forshee, Jr. and one brother, Terry Redd.

She is survived by children, John Forshee, III and wife Angel, Valerie Stokes and husband Robert, Brenda Messer and husband James; sixteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol (Wayne) Meyers, Bobby (Glenda) Redd, Vicki (Pete) Dunn, Glenda (Sam) Lamonds, and Ronnie (Michelle) Redd.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11 a.m.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires masks or face coverings to be worn at all times.