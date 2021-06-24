Bessie E. Hogenmiller

FARMINGTON – Bessie E. Hogenmiller, of Farmington, passed away June 21, 2021, at Community Manor at the age of 97. She was born February 5, 1924, at Randles, Missouri, to the late Eugene and Sarah Bowler. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Leroy A. Hogenmiller, Sr.; a son, Leroy A. Hogenmiller, Jr., and all of her seven siblings.

Bessie was one of eight children who grew up through hard times. She married the love of her life, Leroy Hogenmiller and they made their home in Farmington. She was a homemaker who loved raising her children and making meals for her family. Her mother-in-law taught her to cook many of the delicious meals she served. She never turned down an opportunity to volunteer for various charity drives such as March of Dimes and the American Heart Association. She also volunteered many hours at St. Joseph Catholic School where her children attended. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Bessie made friends easily with her bubbly, outgoing personality.

Survivors include her son, Robert Hogenmiller of Farmington and Cape Girardeau; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 28, 2021, at Cozean Memorial Chapel beginning at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Deacon Mark Byington officiating. Interment will follow in the New Calvary Cemetery. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.