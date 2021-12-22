Menu
Betty Duncan
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Betty Duncan

DESLOGE – Betty Jo Duncan, 79, of Desloge passed away December 21, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She was born June 19, 1942, in Flat River, Missouri, to the late Billy Joe and Audrey Mae (Hahn) Duncan. Betty was an active member of the Bismarck Assembly of God and enjoyed ministering to the deaf. She loved crafting and gardening in her spare time.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Jack Duncan; two daughters, Kim (husband Patrick) Doran and Tammy Byers; five grandchildren, Jeffrey (Elaina) Duncan, Natasha (Aaron) Atchley, Joshua (Alexandria) Holman, Jacob (Sarah) Duncan, Jonathan Duncan; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A very lovely lady. I met her and Jack on my daily walk in the park. I will miss seeing her smile. Heaven became a perfect place when she arrived.
Brad Wright
December 24, 2021
So sorry for the loss of sweet Christian lady, Mrs Betty. Will miss her in church every service.
Debbie Crocker
December 22, 2021
So sorry to learn about Betty passing. Condolences to Jack and her family. Graduated with Betty in 1960 Flat River High School.
Sandy Kelley Gordon
December 22, 2021
Sorry to hear of Betty's passing. I graduated from FRHS with Betty in 1960. Praying for peace and comfort for her family.
Ruth Ann Barker Spradling
December 22, 2021
