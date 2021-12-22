Betty Duncan

DESLOGE – Betty Jo Duncan, 79, of Desloge passed away December 21, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She was born June 19, 1942, in Flat River, Missouri, to the late Billy Joe and Audrey Mae (Hahn) Duncan. Betty was an active member of the Bismarck Assembly of God and enjoyed ministering to the deaf. She loved crafting and gardening in her spare time.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Jack Duncan; two daughters, Kim (husband Patrick) Doran and Tammy Byers; five grandchildren, Jeffrey (Elaina) Duncan, Natasha (Aaron) Atchley, Joshua (Alexandria) Holman, Jacob (Sarah) Duncan, Jonathan Duncan; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.