Beverly Vandiver

Beverly Ann Vandiver

PARK HILLS - Beverly Ann Vandiver of Park Hills, passed away September 15, 2020 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital. She was born May 7, 1943 in Wortham, Mo.

Preceded in death by: Her parents, Arthur Lee Giffin and Nancy Doris Dunlap Giffin; Husband, James Raymond Vandiver Sr., four sisters and two brothers.

Survived by: Children, James Raymond Vandiver Jr., Delainia Marie Vandiver and Bryan Vandiver and wife Karen; Grandchildren, Christopher Vandiver, Levi Vandiver and Amanda Vandiver; Great grandson, Damien Vandiver; Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Rocky Good. Burial at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery, Bonne Terre, Mo.

**Face mask with social distancing while attending visitation, service and at burial site.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 18, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.