Bill Charles Gibson

FARMINGTON – Bill Charles Gibson, 89 of Farmington passed away November 28, 2020, at Camelot Nursing and Rehab. He was born September 1, 1931, in Viburnum, Missouri, to the late Paul Edward and Alta Eula (Ogle) Gibson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Stites; two children, Ricky Dean Gibson and Karen Elaine Seavey; grandson, Scott Heinicke and his son-in-law, Sonny Mueller.

Bill worked for Ozark/TWA Airlines and Swift Packing House. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary Gibson whom he was married to for 72 and a half years. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his sons Charles and Rick and daughters Mary and Karen and their spouses, in addition to his 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Plus spending time with his brothers and sister, and his brother and sister in-laws. His greatest pastime was hunting with his sons, daughter, granddaughter and grandsons. He also enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, gardening, camping and wood working. In his later years he loved to play his harmonica for his great grandchildren and they loved it too.

His grandchildren will lovingly remember all the jeep and tractor rides picking blackberries, snapping garden green beans, swinging on the porch swing and fishing in the pond.

He will be missed most for his gentle personality, caring heart and being the epitome of a good man.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning beginning at 7 until the service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Don Barr officiating. Interment will follow at Viburnum Baptist Cemetery. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.