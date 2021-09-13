Bill Helms

PARK HILLS – Bill Helms of Desloge, Missouri, was born in Farmington, Missouri, September 23, 1969, to Arnold and Edalene (Henderson) Helms. He passed away in Bonne Terre, Missouri, September 10, 2021, at the age of 51 years 11 months and 13 days.

Bill graduated Central R-3 High School in 1987 and also Mid America College of Mortuary Service in 1992. He currently worked in the City of Desloge Street Department.

He was preceded by his grandparents, Henry W. and Pearl Henderson Smith, and Walter and Bernice Helms; also his uncles, Bill D. Henderson, Robert A. Henderson, and Kim Mosier; and a sister, Delaina Caldwell.

Bill is survived by his mother, Edalene Helms of Desloge, Missouri; Arnold Helms of Kentucky; and brother, Jack (Toni) Morris of Lebanon, Missouri. Nieces, Nephews, many other family and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri, with Pastor Allen Harp officiating. Interment in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Park Hills, Missouri.