Billy Willis
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Billy G. Willis

DESLOGE – Bill Willis, 75, of Piedmont, passed away peacefully, at his home, September 21, 2020. He was born September 15, 1945, in Tiptonville, Tennessee, to the late Eugene and Clady Claudine "Polly" (Warren) Hornbuckle. Bill served his country in The United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He enjoyed putting together model cars, playing guitar, fishing and watching St. Louis Cardinal Baseball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda Lee (Ramey) Willis; brother, James Willis; sisters in-law, Mary Willis and Elizabeth Louise Willis.

Bill is survived by three children, Lester Eugene Willis and wife Sabrina, Tammy Meadows and husband Glenn, Dawn Wentz; eight grandchildren; Amber Lynn Willis, Robert Eugene Jansen, Oliver Eugene Lynn Willis, Joseph Crites, Steven Crites, Sara Meadows, Sarah Vernon and Jason Harrington II; three great-grandchildren, Jason, Maggie, and Aria; siblings, Robert Willis, Don (Beverly) Willis, Jerry Willis, Judy Mulenex, and Linda Davis; several nieces, nephews and other family members, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m. Pastor Mark Dean will be officiating. The service will begin with Full Military Honors. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires face masks or covering worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
, Desloge, Missouri
Sep
25
Service
6:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
, Desloge, Missouri
Amy Rene Willis
September 23, 2020
Amy Rene Willis
September 23, 2020
Uncle Bill you are my heart and have always meant the world to me. My world will never be the same without you here. I love you to the heavens and back and gonna miss you more than words can say. Fly high with the angels to which you are for eternity. Hugs and kisses forever.
Amy Rene Willis
September 23, 2020