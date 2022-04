Bob Darrough

FARMINGTON – Bob Darrough, 83, of Farmington, passed away April 17, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. with the funeral on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.