BONNE TERRE - Robert "Bob" Dale Hulsey, age 66, of Bonne Terre passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. He was born November 17, 1953 to Robert Ray and Frances Lee (Parks) Hulsey in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Bob was part of the Pipefitters Union 155 in Little Rock Arkansas. Bob proudly served as a sergeant in The United States Marine Corp.

Bob was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Hulsey.

Bob is survived by his wife Susan Elaine (Waldo) Hulsey; children, Bazzel (Anna) Bates, Greg (Bonnita) Bates, Kelly Miller, Jessica (Matthew) Boyer; grandchildren, Joey, Riley, Lily, Brynn, Ty, and Harper; siblings, Roxanne Hulsey, Rodney Hulsey, Jimmy Hulsey, Tracy Hulsey; and mom, Frances Hulsey.

There will be a visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 pm until service time of 6:30 pm at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre with military honors. Face masks or coverings are required at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com