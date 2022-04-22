Bobby 'Bob' Ray Darrough

FARMINGTON – Bobby "Bob" Ray Darrough of Farmington went to his Heavenly home on April 17, 2022, at his home at the age of 83. He was born in Parrish, Alabama, on October 31, 1938, to the late Irvin Dorrough and Margaret (Brown) Dorrough. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Martha (Conrad) Darrough; a daughter, Kimberly Darrough; brothers, Johnny, Billy and Kenneth Dorrough.

Bob grew up in Parrish, Alabama, where he was born in a log cabin. At an early age he moved to Chicago to take a job. Soon after moving he was drafted into the Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. While in the service he was a communications surveyor and was in the field artillery. When he returned to civilian life, he had a long career with Weiss Drywall where he worked in commercial construction. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting and yardwork. He will be most remembered for his great tall tales he enjoyed telling.

He was a member of the St. Francois Masonic Lodge #234; the Eastern Star; the International Order of the Odd Fellows and the Painters Union.

Survivors include his children, Steven (Donna) Darrough, Donna (Bud) Norman and Ray (Andrea) Moore; six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will resume on Friday, April 22 at 7 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Rev. Rocky Good officiating. Interment will follow with military honors at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Heights Church. View the tribute video and share your memories at cozeanfuneralhome.com.