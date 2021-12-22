Menu
Bobby Franklin Singleton
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Bobby Franklin Singleton

BONNE TERRE – Bobby Franklin Singleton, 88, of Bonne Terre was born October 29, 1933, in Tennessee to the late Jonnie and Iva Singleton. He was also preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean (Black) Singleton; daughter, Barbara Delamater, one sister and a brother.

Bobby is survived by his children; Kathy (husband Ron) Dotson, JoAnn (husband Dicky) Rawson, Delayne (wife Darlene) Head, Janice (husband Louie) Trevillion, Pam (husband Will) Corner and Gloria McQuire; sister, Sue (husband Steve) Maniaci as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bobby worked in the trucking industry as a truck driver for over 30 years. He was a member of the VFW and the Eagles in Bonne Terre. He enjoyed being in the outdoors camping, and vacationing with his family. Bobby never met a stranger, everyone he met was a friend. Anyone who knew Bobby loved him dearly. He will be missed and fondly remembered by all.

Visitation will be at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre on Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Dec
23
Interment
St. Francois Memorial Park
Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
