Bobby Franklin Singleton

BONNE TERRE – Bobby Franklin Singleton, 88, of Bonne Terre was born October 29, 1933, in Tennessee to the late Jonnie and Iva Singleton. He was also preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean (Black) Singleton; daughter, Barbara Delamater, one sister and a brother.

Bobby is survived by his children; Kathy (husband Ron) Dotson, JoAnn (husband Dicky) Rawson, Delayne (wife Darlene) Head, Janice (husband Louie) Trevillion, Pam (husband Will) Corner and Gloria McQuire; sister, Sue (husband Steve) Maniaci as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bobby worked in the trucking industry as a truck driver for over 30 years. He was a member of the VFW and the Eagles in Bonne Terre. He enjoyed being in the outdoors camping, and vacationing with his family. Bobby never met a stranger, everyone he met was a friend. Anyone who knew Bobby loved him dearly. He will be missed and fondly remembered by all.

Visitation will be at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre on Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.