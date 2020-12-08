Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonita Bowen
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Caldwell Chapel
711 East Main Street
Park Hills, MO

Bonita Ann "Bonnie" Bowen

Bonita "Bonnie" Bowen, age 80, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. She was born on April, 3, 1940, in Effingham, Illinois. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington and was a dedicated employee to the Farmington R7 School District for 35 years as a secretary. Bonnie enjoyed working crossword puzzles and loved decorating for Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Wanda (Brimberry) Peters and a daughter, Victoria Lynn Rhode-Lowenstein.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, James Bowen; step-son; step-daughter; five step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jeff Lowenstein along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, December 14, 2020 in the funeral home chapel from 10 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating. Burial to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church (building fund) or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel. Facemasks are required before entering building. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com



Published by Daily Journal Online from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel
MO
Dec
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel
MO
Dec
14
Service
1:00p.m.
C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel
MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Caldwell Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Caldwell Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.