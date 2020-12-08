Bonita Ann "Bonnie" Bowen

Bonita "Bonnie" Bowen, age 80, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. She was born on April, 3, 1940, in Effingham, Illinois. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington and was a dedicated employee to the Farmington R7 School District for 35 years as a secretary. Bonnie enjoyed working crossword puzzles and loved decorating for Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Wanda (Brimberry) Peters and a daughter, Victoria Lynn Rhode-Lowenstein.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, James Bowen; step-son; step-daughter; five step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jeff Lowenstein along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, December 14, 2020 in the funeral home chapel from 10 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating. Burial to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church (building fund) or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel. Facemasks are required before entering building.