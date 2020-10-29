Menu
Bonnie Lawson
DIED
October 23, 2020

Bonnie Faye Lawson

PARK HILLS – Bonnie Faye Lawson, 85, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away October 23, 2020, at Country Meadows in Park Hills. She was born May 2, 1935, in Flat River, Missouri. Bonnie was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Farmington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmer Barker and Mable 'Arthur' Barker; her first husband, Harry Mead; and her second husband, Lester Lawson.

Bonnie is survived by two brothers, Richard Barker and William 'Bill' Barker; niece, Tracy Bollinger and husband Charles 'Chuck'; and great-nieces, Ashley and Taylor.

A memorial visitation will be held 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Saturday October 31, 2020, with Rev. Bob Webb officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington, Missouri. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 29, 2020.
