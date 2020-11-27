Bonnie Kathyrine Robinson

STE GENEVIEVE – Bonnie Kathyrine Robinson, of Ste. Genevieve, passed away on November 23, 2020, at the Arbors at Maplebrook in Farmington at the age of 86. She was born on October 27, 1934, in Echols, Kentucky, to the late James "Paul" and Margaret "Elizabeth" (Wydick) Fulkerson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Roy Robinson, her daughters, Kathy (Timothy) Roach of Brownsburg, Indiana, Pamela (Bruce) Sikes of Bandera, Texas, and Lesley (Patrick) Ruby of Creve Coeur, Missouri, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one on the way, her sister, Paulette Paxton of Rockport, Kentucky, her brother-in-law, William "Bill" Robinson of Louisville, Kentucky, her sister-in-law, Bonnie Esther Myles of San Diego, California, and many friends.

Bonnie graduated from Rockport High School at the age of sixteen and was the valedictorian of her class. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. She was a faithful Christian who sang in the church choir, taught Sunday school and previously was the Director of the Vacation Bible School program. Bonnie had many interests and hobbies to include reading, word puzzles, gardening and canning, bird watching, square dancing and raising horses and cattle with Roy. Bonnie was quite a seamstress who sewed all her own and her daughter's clothes growing up and even some of Roy's clothes as well. She and Roy also enjoyed traveling in their RV cross country throughout the U.S. and Canada and was especially fond of the Rocky Mountains and Grand Tetons. They volunteered for many years together at the Thrift Store in Farmington. Bonnie will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to the COVID pandemic, funeral services will be private to ensure the protection and well-being of the family's extended family and friends. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the First Baptist Church of Farmington, 210 North A Street, Farmington, MO 63640.