Brenda Kay Benton, 64, died Monday, February 22, 2021 in Cape Girardeau. She was born July 30, 1956 in St. Francois County, Missouri, the daughter of Robert S. and Naomi M. (Henderson) Quinton.



Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and four sisters.



Brenda is survived by daughter Tiffany Kinard (Shawn Kinard) of Liberty, Missouri and sister Glenda Quinton of Cape Girardeau.



Brenda enjoyed movies, music and Elvis.



Funeral services were Friday, February 26, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery.

Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 5, 2021.