Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Kay Benton
FUNERAL HOME
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
700 Plaza Dr.
Fredericktown, MO
Brenda Kay Benton, 64, died Monday, February 22, 2021 in Cape Girardeau. She was born July 30, 1956 in St. Francois County, Missouri, the daughter of Robert S. and Naomi M. (Henderson) Quinton.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and four sisters.

Brenda is survived by daughter Tiffany Kinard (Shawn Kinard) of Liberty, Missouri and sister Glenda Quinton of Cape Girardeau.

Brenda enjoyed movies, music and Elvis.

Funeral services were Friday, February 26, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr., Fredericktown, MO
Feb
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr., Fredericktown, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.