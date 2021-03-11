Menu
Brenda Kay Heady-Maynor
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson Funeral Home
101 N Mine La Motte St
Fredericktown, MO
Brenda Kay Heady-Maynor, 63, of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 1, 2021 at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. She was born on April 3, 1957 in Hillsboro, Illinois to Harold Dean and Shirley Irene (Wall) Heady.

She was pfreceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Heady.

Survivors include son Bradley Maynor and fiancé Liz of Dupo, Illinois; daughter and son-in-law Brandy (Barry) Willis of Bonne Terre, Missouri; brothers Billy (Kelly) Heady of Fredericktown, Stephen Heady of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Duane (Lisa) Heady of Hillsboro, Oregon; grandchildren Elyse Willis and Evangeline Willis; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

Brenda worked for Sears before her illness. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, collecting movies and being around people, but most of all her family.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 11, 2021.
