Brett Aaron Gantz

BONNE TERRE – Brett Aaron Gantz, of Bonne Terre, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Barnes Jewish hospital at the age of 49. He was born Thursday, April 20, 1972, in Alton, Illinois. Brett was a graduate at North County High School class of 1990, he was analytical, intelligent, athletic and very likable. He then went on to attend Mineral Area College where he graduated with an Associate's Degree in Radiology.

Brett worked in the Radiology Dept. at Parkland Health Center as a Technician and later in the Ultrasonography Dept. He also was a big Cardinal and Blues fan. His greatest joy was his children, he loved hanging out with his family especially family vacations at the beach.

Brett is survived by his children, Anna, Erin and Danny Gantz; his parents, Dan and Sandra (Heathman) Gantz; his sister; Deena Gantz; two special nieces; Danielle and Kayla; other family members and numerous friends.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family for his children's education fund. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.