Bruce Stanley Wroblewski

DOE RUN – Bruce Stanley Wroblewski of Doe Run, passed away on September 9, 2020, at his residence at the age of 64. Bruce was born on May 3, 1956, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, to the late Walter and Mariette (Gaboury) Wroblewski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Paul Matuck and his sister, Theresa Wroblewski.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 30 years, Claire (Brunelle) Wroblewski, his children, Louise (Jed) Orsini of Malden, Massachusetts, Matthew (Sarah Hensley) Wroblewski of Festus, and Samantha Wroblewski of Farmington, his granddaughter, Quinn Wroblewski, his siblings, Norman Wroblewski of Chapin, South Carolina, Ann (Kevin) Sczcygiel of Westfield, Massachusetts, Edwin Wroblewski of Ware, Massachusetts, and David Wroblewski of Westfield, Massachusetts, his stepbrother, Bill (Beth) Gervais of Houston, Texas, special dog, Mac, along with many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.

Bruce recently retired as a truck driver for Gilster Mary Lee Corporation. He had a kind heart and never had a bad word for anyone. He always made sure everyone was taken care of. Even throughout his lengthy illness, he never complained and continued to work. Bruce was always his family's biggest cheerleader. He was proud of his children's accomplishments and supported his wife while she obtained her master's degree later in life. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.