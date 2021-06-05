Bryan Wayne Voyles

DESLOGE – Bryan "Mr. Haney" Voyles, 67, of Farmington, passed away June 3, 2021, at Camelot Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Farmington. He was born March 28, 1954, in Farmington, to the late Donald and Glenda (Parsons) Voyles. Bryan was a member of the Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club and Bantam Club. He loved playing music especially the drums and he owned Voyles Towing for over 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed going to auctions.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former spouse, Debbie Voyles; and son, William Garrett Voyles.

Bryan is survived by two daughters, Bryanna (Nicholas) Jones and Krista (Robert) Newland; two granddaughters, Lorelei and Zoey Jones; significant other, Pam Rector; and his beloved pets, dog Shadow and cat Spook.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, June 7, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8:p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Allen David officiating. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.