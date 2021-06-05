Menu
Bryan Voyles
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Bryan Wayne Voyles

DESLOGE – Bryan "Mr. Haney" Voyles, 67, of Farmington, passed away June 3, 2021, at Camelot Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Farmington. He was born March 28, 1954, in Farmington, to the late Donald and Glenda (Parsons) Voyles. Bryan was a member of the Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club and Bantam Club. He loved playing music especially the drums and he owned Voyles Towing for over 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed going to auctions.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former spouse, Debbie Voyles; and son, William Garrett Voyles.

Bryan is survived by two daughters, Bryanna (Nicholas) Jones and Krista (Robert) Newland; two granddaughters, Lorelei and Zoey Jones; significant other, Pam Rector; and his beloved pets, dog Shadow and cat Spook.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, June 7, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8:p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Allen David officiating. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Jun
8
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Jun
8
Interment
Knob Lick Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies. R.I.P. Brian Tell all of the family hello when you get to heaven.
Deborah Hatridge Dobbs
Family
June 6, 2021
I don´t know where to start. I guess I´m in Shock. Bryan was always a friend to me. He played music with my Brother in-law Jim Akins. He could play Wipe Out on those Drums like no one else could. Mr. Haney he wore that name very proudly. I was always glad to run in to Bryan when I would see him out and about. I will miss you my friend. Bryan your job on earth is done my friend now go rest high on that mountain. Prayers for the family, Bryan Special side kick Pam Rector and all that knew and Loved him.
Pat Collier Waller
Friend
June 5, 2021
With deepest sympathy
Diana and David Gross
Family
June 5, 2021
