Carl Aland Joyce

BONNE TERRE – Carl Aland Joyce, 55, of Bonne Terre, passed away March 8, 2021, at his home. He was born September 3, 1965, in Festus, to James and Sandra (Jackson) Joyce. Carl graduated from North County Class of 1983. Carl was a Class A retired machinist and had many interests and loved Astronomy, Science, Robotics, Space Exploration, RC Planes, Motorcycles, Dirt bikes, four wheeling and Classic Hot Rod Cars.

Carl was preceded in death by grandparents, Louis Joseph and Esta L. Jackson, Carl and Dorothy Joyce; aunts, Sonya Lappe, Marsha Sikes, and Pamela Jackson; cousins, Richard Jackson, Jr. and Charles "Chuck" Joyce.

Carl is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of thirty years, Pamela (Newsome) Joyce; daughters, Autumn Crider and husband Dustin, Brandy DeGonia Davidson and husband Jordan; grandchildren, Addison Ross, Kennedy Ross, Marshall Crider, Bryson DeGonia, Hannah Davidson, Charlotte Davidson; sister, Jeanne Joyce Spradling; niece, Kathleen Spradling; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be a memorial visitation Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. until service time of 6 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Visitation will resume until 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to The American Heart or Diabetes Association. Please wear face masks and practice social distancing. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.