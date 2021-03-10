Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl Joyce
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Carl Aland Joyce

BONNE TERRE – Carl Aland Joyce, 55, of Bonne Terre, passed away March 8, 2021, at his home. He was born September 3, 1965, in Festus, to James and Sandra (Jackson) Joyce. Carl graduated from North County Class of 1983. Carl was a Class A retired machinist and had many interests and loved Astronomy, Science, Robotics, Space Exploration, RC Planes, Motorcycles, Dirt bikes, four wheeling and Classic Hot Rod Cars.

Carl was preceded in death by grandparents, Louis Joseph and Esta L. Jackson, Carl and Dorothy Joyce; aunts, Sonya Lappe, Marsha Sikes, and Pamela Jackson; cousins, Richard Jackson, Jr. and Charles "Chuck" Joyce.

Carl is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of thirty years, Pamela (Newsome) Joyce; daughters, Autumn Crider and husband Dustin, Brandy DeGonia Davidson and husband Jordan; grandchildren, Addison Ross, Kennedy Ross, Marshall Crider, Bryson DeGonia, Hannah Davidson, Charlotte Davidson; sister, Jeanne Joyce Spradling; niece, Kathleen Spradling; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be a memorial visitation Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. until service time of 6 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Visitation will resume until 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to The American Heart or Diabetes Association. Please wear face masks and practice social distancing. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home
Bonne Terre, MO
Mar
11
Service
6:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home
Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jim, Sandy.Pam and family. I'm so sorry to hear about Alan passing. I remember him as a sweet, polite young man.My thoughts are with you guys
Pat Bauer
March 11, 2021
Sandy ,Jim, Pam and family, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. I remember Alan as a kind,smart young man.? Always friendly and polite. My thoughts are with all of you,
Pat Bauer
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results