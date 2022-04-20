Menu
Carol Ann McClain
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
Carol Ann McClain

DESLOGE – Carol McClain, 81 ½ years old, of Leadwood, passed away April 18, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was born October 19, 1940, in Mine La Motte, to the late Chester and Dora Virginia (Reaves) Weston. Carol was a loving wife, mom, and grandma, who enjoyed traveling, casinos, scratch offs and playing the lottery. She was of Christian faith and was saved at the Wortham Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Dennis McClain and Veronica Goforth; infant granddaughter, Ann Marie Huff; siblings, Pat Fones, Judy Kean, Bob Cox, Dixie (Bill) Morgan, Dianne White, Jim Dees, Carolyn Forbes, Angie Reese; and step-mom, Helen Marie Underwood-Weston.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 61 ½ years, Bobby Ray McClain; children, Patricia (Jim) Spruell, Kimberly Rion (Bob Davis), Maxwell (Lyn) McClain, and Robert McClain; twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, and eleven step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Margie (Harry) Brown, Mike (Faye) Weston, Marilyn (Steve) Politte, Wayne (Doyla) Weston, Jackie (John) Portell, Debbie Kline (Sid Arment) and Skip (Angie) Weston; brothers in-law, Dave Fones, Bud Forbes, and Randy Reese; several nieces, nephews other family members, and friends, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, until the service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery in Leadwood. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Apr
22
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
MO
Apr
22
Service
11:00a.m.
MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
