Carolyn Farley
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Carolyn Farley

PARK HILLS – Carolyn Farley of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was born September 25, 1934, in Elvins, Missouri, to the Late William Lee and Edith (Cox) Gruner. Carolyn passed away in Bonne Terre, Missouri, March 23, 2021, at the age of 86 years, 5 months and 18 days.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husbands, El Rick Raynor, John Hanthorn, and Bud Farley; daughters, Deborah Raynor; Ruben and Ollie Rick Khan; brother, Larry Gruner; sister, Jeaneen Ransiren.

Carolyn was a member of the American Legion Post of Phoenix, Arizona, and the Fabulous Phoenicians of Phoenix, Arizona.

She is survived by her sons, Rick (Dawn) Raynor, John (Shirel) Hanthorn, and Lee Dreibelbiss; daughter, Twana Kohler; sister, Linda Gruner; 14 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Nephews, nieces, many family, and friends also survive.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills, Missouri, in charge of arrangements.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Coplin's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
