Carroll Dean Cooper

FARMINGTON – Carroll Dean Cooper passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 87.

He was born in Frankclay, Missouri, on March 7, 1933, to Albert "Bud" and Hallie Joyce (Wilkinson) Cooper. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his only brother, Richard Lee, and daughter Carol Lynn Martin.

Dean served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.

After graduating from Leadwood High School, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Findlay College in Ohio. He later received a Master's degree in Education from Bowling Green State University. He taught middle and high school English in Ohio as well as coached, primarily basketball, at the junior high and high school levels. After retiring from teaching, he became athletic director at Costa Mesa (California) High School, and then the women's basketball coach at Southern California (now Vanguard University) in Costa Mesa.

Dean was a self-taught golfer who regularly participated in senior's tournaments across the southeast Missouri region. He also played softball and participated in the Senior Softball World Series as a member of the Fountain Valley California Barons.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine; sons, Rich of Desloge, and Robert of Riverside, California; a son-in-law, two grandsons, two great-granddaughters, an uncle, aunt, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington, Friday, September 11, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Ron Beaton will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society of American, or Heart and Soul Hospice. Face masks or coverings, will be required. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.