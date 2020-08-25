Menu
Carter Botkin
DIED
August 19, 2020

Carter Glen 'Skeeter' Botkin

PARK HILLS – Carter Glen "Skeeter" Botkin, 57, of Park Hills passed away August 19, 2020. He was born March 11, 1963.

Skeeter was raised in Centerville, Missouri. He was member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Bonne Terre; Leadwood Masonic Lodge 598; and Carpenters Union of St Louis.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Alvin and Mary (Coleman) Lewis; grandparents, Helen Tiefenauer, and Carter and Ruby Botkin; and sister, Patti (Jones) Quintana.

Skeeter is survived by his wife Donna (Ellison) Botkin of Park Hills; parents, Carter "Bud" and Dorothy Botkin of Arnold, Missouri; daughters, Sarah (Chris) Foulks of Paragoud, Arkansas, and Becky Botkin (Shawn Price) of Madison, Illinois; step-children, Jenni Wetrich of Fredericktown, Missouri, Renee (Wayne) Cook of Park Hills, and Jacob (Amber) Ellison of Farmington; grandchildren, Carter and Cooper Foulks, Devin Marlow, Coren Suschank, Chole Cook, and Michael Ellison; great-grandson, Mason Hedrick; sisters, Lisa (Wendell) Lowe of Arnold, and Cindy (Gary) Henry of Ellington, Missouri; brothers, Dan (Jennifer) Jones of Arnold, and Tom (Vali) Jones of Basalt, Colorado. Many nieces, nephews, family, and friends also service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Aug. 25, 2020.
