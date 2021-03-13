Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine Peek
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Catherine L. Peek

FARMINGTON – Catherine L. Peek of Farmington passed away in her home on March 11, 2021. She was born in Tasmania, Australia, to the late Francis Milton Maberry and Nancy (Neale) Maberry. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel Peek.

Catherine grew up as a military child and lived all over the world. It was while the family was in England that she met the love of her life, Dan Peek. They were married and went on to spend many years enjoying success in the music industry. Dan co-founded the internationally renowned group, America. Catherine was instrumental in writing the lyrics for some of the songs made famous by the group.

Writing was a favorite pastime of Catherine's and she was also an avid equestrian who spent hours riding. After settling in Farmington some years ago, Catherine found more time to do the things she loved. She had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and loved reading her bible. She was a member of various bible study groups. She never tired of traveling or her love of the water.

Having lived in so many places throughout her life, Catherine leaves behind many good friends she met along the way, as well as a host of family members.

There will be a visitation Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday beginning at 7 a.m. until the time of the service in the Cozean Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Byron Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Zolman Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Zolman Cemetery Upkeep Fund. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St., Farmington, MO
Mar
19
Visitation
7:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Mar
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St., Farmington, MO
Mar
19
Funeral service
12:15p.m.
Zolman Cemetery
Turley Mill Road, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Thank you for your friendship. It was fun going back and looking at all the Christmas cards with you over the years from Farmington. Hope you and Dan are enjoying your time "up there". Thank you too for encouraging my daughter in nursing, another of your kindly gifts.
Rob Guinan
Friend
February 21, 2022
LAREDO
Friend
November 20, 2021
Catherine I'll always remember your Van Gogh transport in the island.It was bright and beautiful just like you.May you in Rest in Peace.
Debbie Calder(Cayman Islands)
Friend
June 10, 2021
I was and still a big fan of dan peek my condolences his wife nice lady she will be missed !!!
Willam Ziemieski
March 15, 2021
Catherine, in our hearts forever
Laredo
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results