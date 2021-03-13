Catherine L. Peek

FARMINGTON – Catherine L. Peek of Farmington passed away in her home on March 11, 2021. She was born in Tasmania, Australia, to the late Francis Milton Maberry and Nancy (Neale) Maberry. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel Peek.

Catherine grew up as a military child and lived all over the world. It was while the family was in England that she met the love of her life, Dan Peek. They were married and went on to spend many years enjoying success in the music industry. Dan co-founded the internationally renowned group, America. Catherine was instrumental in writing the lyrics for some of the songs made famous by the group.

Writing was a favorite pastime of Catherine's and she was also an avid equestrian who spent hours riding. After settling in Farmington some years ago, Catherine found more time to do the things she loved. She had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and loved reading her bible. She was a member of various bible study groups. She never tired of traveling or her love of the water.

Having lived in so many places throughout her life, Catherine leaves behind many good friends she met along the way, as well as a host of family members.

There will be a visitation Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday beginning at 7 a.m. until the time of the service in the Cozean Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Byron Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Zolman Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Zolman Cemetery Upkeep Fund. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.