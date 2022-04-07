Menu
Catherine L. Schuch
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
9:15a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers

Catherine L. Schuch

ST. LOUIS – Catherine L. Schuch (nee Bono) passed away April 2, 2022. Devoted wife to Edward for over 52 years; loving and dedicated mother of Gina Rose Schuch and Jennifer Marie (Sean) Schmidt; cherished grandmother of Morgan, Curtis, Jessica, and Allison; dearest daughter of the late Sebastian and Josephine (nee Benenati) Bono; dear sister of Mary Jo Friederich, Christopher (Christine) Bono and the late Anthony Bono (survived by Ruth Conant); dear aunt of Jacob (Jen), Joseph (Michaela), Monica (Tim) and Eric (Cassie); great aunt of Prudence, Brycen and Jude.

Cathy was kind-hearted and loved helping others, putting their needs before her own. She graduated from Barnes Nursing School and worked as a registered nurse for many years including Barnes Hospital in Saint Louis, St. Mary's Hospital in Cairo, Illinois, and Parkland Health Center in Farmington, Missouri. Cathy volunteered her time at St. Joseph Church of Farmington. In her free time, Cathy enjoyed reading books, watching movies, and going to the theater along with traveling with her husband, family, and friends. She absolutely adored her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Friends and family knew how her wonderful smile and laugh could light up a room. Cathy was a great listener and had the rare gift of being able to make friends with complete strangers in a matter of minutes. To know Cathy was to be truly blessed. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial visitation will be held 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. There will be a luncheon at Queen of All Saints following the commital service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the American Heart Association.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
9:15a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
MO
Apr
11
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
MO
