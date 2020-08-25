Cathryn M. Wilburn

PARK HILLS – Cathryn M. (Hardie) Wilburn, 72 of Park Hills was born in St. Louis, Missouri September 19, 1947, to the late James and Alda Hardie. She departed this life August 22, 2020.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded by four husbands; sister, Henrietta; brother, Corky; grandchildren, Cindy Howell, and Jessica Barron; great-grandchildren, Scotty Howell II, and Kylie Sharp.

Cathryn is survived by her children, Jackie (Otis) Howell, Roger Wilburn, Vada (Darryl) Sharp, James Goforth, Connie (Jim) Jardine, Judy (Troy) Moore, Bobbie Jo (Butch) Goforth, Robert (Sherri) Goforth Jr., and Kenny (Amey) Singer; brother, Howard (Ruthie) Hardie; sister, JoAnn (Steve) Hardie; 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Interment in the Adams Cemetery.