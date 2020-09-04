Cecil F. 'Buck' Bourisaw

DESLOGE – Cecil F. "Buck" Bourisaw of Desloge passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home at the age of 86 years. He was born August 16, 1934, at Old Mines, Missouri, the son of the late Albert J. and Marie M. (Bequette) Bourisaw. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Martin, John, and Clifford Bourisaw; and three sisters, Catherine Belt, Ruth Jarvis, and Veronica Fields.

Buck was a talented woodcarver and spent many hours carving walking sticks and other works of art for his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting, and most importantly spending time with his family. He was a long-time and faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Bonne Terre.

He is survived by his wife, Carol S. (Gross) Bourisaw of Desloge; a son, David (Karin) Bourisaw of Edwardsville, Illinois; daughter, Christine (Joe Ruder) Nolan of St Louis; four sisters, Viola Maness of DeSoto, Janice (Karl) Schott of Palm Springs, California, Gerry (Bud) Meyer of Hillsboro, and Charlotte (Henry) Skiles of DeSoto; two grandchildren, Nicholas Nolan, and Margaret (Tim Lanfersieck) Nolan; a step-grandchild, Cole (Liz) Campbell; two great-great grandchildren, Nick and Olivia Campbell; and numerous nieces and, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

Friends may call 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto, Missouri. A Chapel Service will follow the visitation at 3:30 p.m. officiated by Deacon Ed Boyer. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in DeSoto at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto, Missouri. Memorials, if desired, may be sent to Camp Hope for Veterans or Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to mahnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mahn Funeral Home of DeSoto, Missouri.