Charlene Pruett
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Charlene Gayle Hughes Pruett

FARMINGTON – Charlene "Gayle" Hughes Pruett, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Mercy Festus at the age of 70. She was born in Mountain Grove, Missouri, on March 3, 1950, to the late Eugene Parsons and Pauline (Rhodes) Parsons. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Parsons and Randy Parsons. She was also preceded in death by her aunt and uncle who raised her, Lawrence and Ava Smith.

Gayle loved her family with all her heart and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. For more than 40 years, Gayle had been a beautician, having owned her own shops most of that time. Quilting was one of her hobbies and she also enjoyed traveling. She had a great love of Christ and had been a long-time member of the Church of Christ of Park Hills on Crane Street. Daily Bible readings were a daily ritual for her and she was known to memorize Bible passages. Gayle's loved ones will miss her beautiful smile; a smile that could light up a room.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Pruett; sons, Tony (Tanya) Thomas and Jim (Katie) Thomas; six grandchildren, Troy (Ashley) Thomas, Terry Thomas, Jackson Thomas, Jaydon Thomas, Jett Thomas and Kora Thomas; great grandchildren, Easton and Averie Thomas; siblings, Ronnie Parsons, Victor Parsons and Ida Stout; step-sons, Gary "Ryan" (Julie) Pruett and Nathan Lynn (Charlene) Pruett; five step-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Friends and family may call on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 7 a.m. until the service time at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with. James Chaisson officiating. Interment will be held later in the day at Lone Star Cemetery in Mountain Grove, Missouri. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Church of Christ of Park Hills. Facial masks are required for the visitation and service and it is also suggested that you practice social distancing. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Dec
22
Visitation
7:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Dec
22
Service
10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Sponsored by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Our family is so terribly sad to hear of Gayle's passing. She was a sweet, dear lady and will be missed.
Lori Ball
December 22, 2020
