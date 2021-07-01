Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Jones
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Charles Raymond Jones

DESLOGE – Raymond Jones, 93, of Bonne Terre, passed away June 29, 2021, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center in Farmington. He was born December 10, 1927, in Bonne Terre, to the late Roy Joseph and Clara Mary (Boyer) Jones. Raymond was of the Catholic faith and worked over more than 40 years as a structural engineer. He enjoyed doing genealogy for the last 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter in infancy, Janet Faye Jones; granddaughter, Evelyn Jones; great-granddaughter, Madeline Hunter; sisters, Ethel Deremiah and Marie Ramos; brothers, Donald, Clifford, and Wilfred Jones.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Edna (Jones) Jones; Greg Jones, Diane (Michael) Heine, Tom Jones, Faye (Scott) Becker, Carol Jones, Mike (Brenda) Jones and Teresa Jones; grandchildren, Anthony Heine, Cindy Nearly, Sam Jones, Clara Jones, Naomi Becker, Carrie Parrish, John Becker and Sara Jones; 10 great-grandchildren, Michael, Reagan, Nolan, Karah, Grace, Violet, Corbyn, Caydence, Isabella, and Nolan; one brother, Robert "Bob" Jones.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, July 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The procession will follow to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, for a graveside service. Deacon Mike Burch will be officiating. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.