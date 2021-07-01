Charles Raymond Jones

DESLOGE – Raymond Jones, 93, of Bonne Terre, passed away June 29, 2021, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center in Farmington. He was born December 10, 1927, in Bonne Terre, to the late Roy Joseph and Clara Mary (Boyer) Jones. Raymond was of the Catholic faith and worked over more than 40 years as a structural engineer. He enjoyed doing genealogy for the last 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter in infancy, Janet Faye Jones; granddaughter, Evelyn Jones; great-granddaughter, Madeline Hunter; sisters, Ethel Deremiah and Marie Ramos; brothers, Donald, Clifford, and Wilfred Jones.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Edna (Jones) Jones; Greg Jones, Diane (Michael) Heine, Tom Jones, Faye (Scott) Becker, Carol Jones, Mike (Brenda) Jones and Teresa Jones; grandchildren, Anthony Heine, Cindy Nearly, Sam Jones, Clara Jones, Naomi Becker, Carrie Parrish, John Becker and Sara Jones; 10 great-grandchildren, Michael, Reagan, Nolan, Karah, Grace, Violet, Corbyn, Caydence, Isabella, and Nolan; one brother, Robert "Bob" Jones.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, July 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The procession will follow to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, for a graveside service. Deacon Mike Burch will be officiating.