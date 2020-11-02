Charles 'Bud' Duane Latham

DESLOGE – Charles "Bud" Duane Latham, 80, of Bismarck, passed away, Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born September 19, 1940, to parents Edward and Opal (Huffstutler) Latham. Preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers William and David Latham. Bud enjoyed playing traditional bluegrass music it was what he liked to do in his spare time.

Bud is survived by his wife, Karin Elzada (Mills) Latham; daughter Beverly Latham, and a son Marshall Latham (Beth), grandchildren Darcy and Grant Latham, brothers John Latham (Velva), Don Latham (Alice), and two sisters Shirly Harrell, and Anna Will. Many nieces, nephews, and friends also survived.

There will visitation Monday, November 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral home Desloge. Funeral service will be Tuesday November 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. with interments to follow at Bismarck Odd Fellows Cemetery.