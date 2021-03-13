Charles C. Lee

FARMINGTON – Charles C. Lee, of Farmington, passed away March 6, 2021, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 94. Charles was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, on June 26, 1926 to the late Charles C. Lee and Thelma Birti (Rich) Lee. In addition to his mother and father he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen L. Lee and a son, William Lee.

Charles attended college at William Jewel College where he earned a Master's Degree. He served his country in the U. S. Navy during World War II and while serving he was deployed on several Naval ships. During his early years, he was a Southern Baptist Minister and traveled and pastored to two different churches at one time. For many years Charles worked as a counselor at the Missouri State Hospital in Farmington from where he would ultimately retire. He was an avid golfer throughout his adult life and he and his wife, Helen were members of the local Country Club. In his spare time he also enjoyed watching old Westerns. He was 100% concentrated on his family whom he loved dearly.

Charles loved the Lord and was very devout in his beliefs and poured his whole heart and soul into his spiritual beliefs. For many years he was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Farmington.

Survivors include a daughter, Virginia Ann Gentry; granddaughter, Michelle Henschel and grandson, Charles Gentry; great-grandchildren, Jeannette Stiles, Nicolas Gentry, Jennifer Gentry and Chuck Gentry.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 20 beginning at 12 noon with a funeral service with military honors to follow at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Rev. Bob Webb officiating. Interment will be held at a later time at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Salem, Missouri. Memorials, if desired, may be made in Mr. Lee's name to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.