Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Lee
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Charles C. Lee

FARMINGTON – Charles C. Lee, of Farmington, passed away March 6, 2021, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 94. Charles was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, on June 26, 1926 to the late Charles C. Lee and Thelma Birti (Rich) Lee. In addition to his mother and father he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen L. Lee and a son, William Lee.

Charles attended college at William Jewel College where he earned a Master's Degree. He served his country in the U. S. Navy during World War II and while serving he was deployed on several Naval ships. During his early years, he was a Southern Baptist Minister and traveled and pastored to two different churches at one time. For many years Charles worked as a counselor at the Missouri State Hospital in Farmington from where he would ultimately retire. He was an avid golfer throughout his adult life and he and his wife, Helen were members of the local Country Club. In his spare time he also enjoyed watching old Westerns. He was 100% concentrated on his family whom he loved dearly.

Charles loved the Lord and was very devout in his beliefs and poured his whole heart and soul into his spiritual beliefs. For many years he was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Farmington.

Survivors include a daughter, Virginia Ann Gentry; granddaughter, Michelle Henschel and grandson, Charles Gentry; great-grandchildren, Jeannette Stiles, Nicolas Gentry, Jennifer Gentry and Chuck Gentry.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 20 beginning at 12 noon with a funeral service with military honors to follow at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Rev. Bob Webb officiating. Interment will be held at a later time at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Salem, Missouri. Memorials, if desired, may be made in Mr. Lee's name to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.




Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Mar
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sympathies for the loss of your father/grandfather. I had a great deal of respect and friendship with Chuck as a person and professional co-worker. I also knew Helen and was fond of her. He was a devout Christian in his approach to help the less fortunate and has earned his place in God´s Kingdom. Praying for you all.
Dennis Rogers
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results