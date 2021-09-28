Charles "Rocky" Seabourne, Jr.

DESLOGE – Rocky Seabourne, 60, of Desloge, passed away September 26, 2021, at Mercy St. Louis. He was born September 25, 1961, in Bonne Terre, to Charles and Linda (Price) Seabourne. Rocky attended Graceway Ministries in Farmington, worked for Doe Run over 30 years and Missouri Cobalt for 2 years. Rocky loved the beach, St. Louis Blues Hockey, deer hunting, fishing, apple pie, West County Bulldogs, but most of all, his family and playing with his grandchildren. Rocky never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Seabourne, Sr.; brother, Mark Edward Seabourne in infancy; father and mother inlaw, J.C. and Marsha Odle; and brother in-law, Garry Odle.

Rocky is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Jennifer Gaye (Odle) Seabourne; children, Drew Seabourne and wife Dakota, Kaitlin Rosa and husband Tristan; grandsons, Jameson and Jack Seabourne and baby Rosa on the way; mother, Linda Seabourne; sisters in-law, Phyllis (Larry) Wheeler, Jan (Elzy) Bannister, Janet Odle; and one brother in-law, Chuck (Chelley) Odle; nieces, nephews cousins and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Graceway Ministries located at 5006 Flat River Road in Farmington, until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre.