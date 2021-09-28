Menu
Charles "Rocky" Seabourne Jr.
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Charles "Rocky" Seabourne, Jr.

DESLOGE – Rocky Seabourne, 60, of Desloge, passed away September 26, 2021, at Mercy St. Louis. He was born September 25, 1961, in Bonne Terre, to Charles and Linda (Price) Seabourne. Rocky attended Graceway Ministries in Farmington, worked for Doe Run over 30 years and Missouri Cobalt for 2 years. Rocky loved the beach, St. Louis Blues Hockey, deer hunting, fishing, apple pie, West County Bulldogs, but most of all, his family and playing with his grandchildren. Rocky never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Seabourne, Sr.; brother, Mark Edward Seabourne in infancy; father and mother inlaw, J.C. and Marsha Odle; and brother in-law, Garry Odle.

Rocky is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Jennifer Gaye (Odle) Seabourne; children, Drew Seabourne and wife Dakota, Kaitlin Rosa and husband Tristan; grandsons, Jameson and Jack Seabourne and baby Rosa on the way; mother, Linda Seabourne; sisters in-law, Phyllis (Larry) Wheeler, Jan (Elzy) Bannister, Janet Odle; and one brother in-law, Chuck (Chelley) Odle; nieces, nephews cousins and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Graceway Ministries located at 5006 Flat River Road in Farmington, until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Oct
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Graceway Ministries
5006 Flat River Road, Farmington, MO
Oct
1
Service
11:00a.m.
Graceway Ministries
5006 Flat River Road, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charles was a patient of mine. He was a light. He was so kind and compassionate, he didn´t ask for much and when he did he wished he could do it himself. I have been checking up on him daily and I was devastated when I heard the news. I´m so sorry for your loss. You have a beautiful angel now.
Anonymous
September 30, 2021
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. Rocky was the nicest classmate. He was always kind to everyone. He was well liked by teachers and classmates. So sorry for your loss.
Chris Davis Marler
September 29, 2021
Always loved this man & his family. He was always so supportive of my sons in sports! Blessings & comfort
Linda Wampler
September 28, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Rocky's passing. Praying for you all during this difficult time.
Tammy (Bannister) Wilson
September 28, 2021
I probably haven´t seen Rocky since we graduated from West County. I have such Fonda memories of him. He was a good friend and he will be missed. I´ll pray for your family. Jamie
Shawn & Jamie Kitchell
School
September 28, 2021
