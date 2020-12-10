Charles 'C.F.' Freeman Sitzes, Jr.

FARMINGTON – Charles "C.F." Freeman Sitzes, Jr., of Farmington passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the age of 95. He was born February 6, 1925, in Flat River to the late Charles Freeman Sitzes, Sr., and Minnie Belle (Brown) Sitzes. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Wilma "Faye" (Harvey) Sitzes; a daughter, Katherine Marie (Sitzes) Loss; and six siblings, Roderick Sitzes, Patrick Sitzes, Lorraine Tauchert, Rose Geer, Sadie Mae Jenkins, and Betty Roux.

Charles grew up in Flat River where he attended school. At the age of 23 he enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served at Fort Lewis, Washington and Fort Bliss, Texas. When he returned to Flat River he began working at St. Joe Mines and that career would span for 41 years until his retirement in 1984. During his mining career he developed a great interest in mining and very much enjoyed the industry. In fact after his retirement he became a tour guide at the St. Joe Mine Museum where he conducted tours until 2016. Studying family history was a hobby of his and he was proud that his 4th great-grandfather, Peter Sitzes, was a Revolutionary War Veteran. He was active in the Madison County Historical Society, the Audubon Society, was a volunteer at Parkland Hospital and earlier in his adult life was a scout leader when his sons were young.

When Charles was younger, he was an avid bowler and he also enjoyed going to the Methodist Youth Fellowship. Later he became quite accomplished at gardening and always had a large garden. Cooking in a Dutch oven was one of his specialties. He and Faye traveled frequently and he was proud to have visited all fifty states.

Survivors include his children, Janice "Jan" Sitzes, Charles "Mike" (LinDis) Sitzes and David (Lori) Sitzes; four grandchildren, Sierra Faye Sitzes, Katherine Ann (Max) Robinson, Wyatt David Sitzes and Benjamin Charles Sitzes; special family friends, Mark and Kim Crites and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many close friends.

Graveside services will be held at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Greg Robinson officiating. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Chestnut Ridge Cemetery Association in care of the funeral home. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.