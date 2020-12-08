Menu
Charles Thomure
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Charles Nicholas Thomure

FARMINGTON – Charles Nicholas Thomure, of Farmington, passed away on December 4, 2020, at his son's residence in Fredericktown at the age of 75. He was born on May 11, 1945, in Farmington, Missouri, to the late Willie Edward and Virginia (Green) Thomure. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean (England) Thomure and his brother-in-law, Ted Brenneke.

Charles is survived by his sons, Benny Sellers of De Soto and Terry (and wife Kathy) Thomure of Fredericktown, eight grandchildren, Terry Thomure III, Curtis Sellers, Amber White, Lauren White, Meranda Wagner, Tracy (and husband John) Grijalva, Tracy Henson Jr., and Monica Inman, numerous great grandchildren, his siblings, Willie (and wife Jean) Thomure of Trenton, GA, Robert (and wife Joyce) Thomure of Hopkinsville, KY and Wanda Brenneke of Farmington, his special friend, Janie Thomure, special pup, Ellie Mae and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Charles worked as a carpenter for commercial and residential construction. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 1765 of Farmington. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, and woodworking. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ste. Genevieve County. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charles shared his talents and friendship with me and my family, your loss is great! My family gives your family our condolences.
Wayne Cox
December 19, 2020
