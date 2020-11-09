Charlotte Jarrell

PARK HILLS – Charlotte Jarrell, 89, of Park Hills, passed away November 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born February 5, 1931, in Elvins. Charlotte was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Baker and Alfreda (Politte) Baker; her husband, Edward (Cotton) Jarrell; and two sisters, Ina Mae McElvain, and Mary Jo Hulsey.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Kathleen Jarrell, Sarah (Billy) Copeland, Michael Jarrell, and Rebecca (David) Montgomery; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills with Deacon Mike Burch officiating. Burial at the Catholic Cemetery in Park Hills.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Local Arrangements were made by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.