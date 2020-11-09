Menu
Charlotte Jarrell
DIED
November 6, 2020

Charlotte Jarrell

PARK HILLS – Charlotte Jarrell, 89, of Park Hills, passed away November 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born February 5, 1931, in Elvins. Charlotte was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Baker and Alfreda (Politte) Baker; her husband, Edward (Cotton) Jarrell; and two sisters, Ina Mae McElvain, and Mary Jo Hulsey.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Kathleen Jarrell, Sarah (Billy) Copeland, Michael Jarrell, and Rebecca (David) Montgomery; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills with Deacon Mike Burch officiating. Burial at the Catholic Cemetery in Park Hills.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Local Arrangements were made by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Service
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
