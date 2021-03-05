Menu
Charmaine Oosthuysen
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Charmaine Oosthuysen

Charmaine Oosthuysen was born July 12, 1952, she passed away March 2, 2021. Charmaine was a mother, grandmother, friend, and when she walked in a room it lit up. Truly, Heaven has a new Angel.

Charmaine is survived by her daughters, Robyn Noble, and Beverly Goosen; grandchildren, Aiden Groenewald and Jade Groenewald of Witbank, South Africa; and daughter, Tamara Hoff and grandson Benjamin Hoff of Farmington, Missouri, USA.

A memorial service for Charmaine will be held 11 a.m. Friday, march 5, 2021, at www.achterbergh.co.za.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
MO
